Sakhir GP: Friday Free 1 - Times

NEWS STORY
04/12/2020

Times from today's opening free practice session for the Rolex Sakhir Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Russell Mercedes 0:54.546 145.298 mph
2 Verstappen Red Bull 0:54.722 0.176
3 Albon Red Bull 0:54.811 0.265
4 Bottas Mercedes 0:54.868 0.322
5 Kvyat AlphaTauri 0:55.011 0.465
6 Gasly AlphaTauri 0:55.166 0.620
7 Ocon Renault 0:55.273 0.727
8 Vettel Ferrari 0:55.281 0.735
9 Ricciardo Renault 0:55.379 0.833
10 Leclerc Ferrari 0:55.449 0.903
11 Stroll Racing Point 0:55.558 1.012
12 Perez Racing Point 0:55.716 1.170
13 Sainz McLaren 0:55.757 1.211
14 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 0:55.783 1.237
15 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 0:55.858 1.312
16 Norris McLaren 0:56.078 1.532
17 Magnussen Haas 0:56.130 1.584
18 Latifi Williams 0:56.764 2.218
19 Fittipaldi Haas 0:57.077 2.531
20 Aitken Williams 0:57.187 2.641

