Grosjean thanks marshals who saved his life

Romain Grosjean has met with the marshals who rescued him following his crash during last Sunday's Bahrain Grand Prix.

Four days after the horrific accident which almost claimed his life, Romain Grosjean today made an emotional return to the Bahrain paddock.

Accompanied by his wife, Marion he visited his team, as well as seeking out his rescuers.

As well as meeting Safety Car driver, Alan Van der Merwe, Doctor Ian Roberts and Race Director, Michael Masi, the Frenchman was keen to thank marshals, Ali Taher and Joby Mathew, who are both members of Bahrain’s Civil Defence.

"Your reaction, your attitude, I saw the video, your awareness of where I was in the car, thank you for saving my life," said the Frenchman.

"Thank you for coming, for giving the flags to warn us, to come and help us when we are in a difficult situation and thanks for trying to help me," he added.

"I’m glad you changed that barrier," he told Masi, referring to the fact that a tyre barrier has been placed at the corner where the accident occurred.

