Alfa names Ilott for Young Driver test

The 22-year-old, who is a member of the Ferrari Driver Academy (FDA), is currently in second place in the F2 standings, having claimed three wins so far this season.

He also has previous experience of Formula One machinery, having driven for the team in a test session in Barcelona in 2019.

The youngster was scheduled to drive for Haas in the opening session at the Eifel Grand Prix weekend, but like F2 and FDA colleague, Mick Schumacher, he missed out due to the cancellation of the Friday sessions.

Ilott will be challenging Schumacher for the F2 title in the final two events, to be staged in Bahrain on November 28/29 and December 5/6.

"I am really looking forward to being in the car again in Abu Dhabi," said Ilott, "and I am grateful to Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN and the Ferrari Driver Academy for this opportunity.

"Any chance to drive a Formula One car is important: it's a way to grow my experience, not just in the cockpit, but also working with the team: the engineers and crew are among the best in the world and there is so much to learn from them, so I am going to make it count."

"Callum is one of the most promising young drivers coming through the ranks," added team boss, Frederic Vasseur, "as his performance in F2 has shown this year.

"He was unlucky to miss out on a chance to show his ability last month, when FP1 was called off at the Nürburgring, so he thoroughly deserves his outing with the team in Abu Dhabi.

"His attitude and work ethic have left a very positive impression with the team when he tested with us last year and testing with him in Abu Dhabi is something we are really looking forward to."