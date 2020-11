Renault youngsters complete F1 test in Bahrain

Renault Sport Academy's, Christian Lundgaard, Oscar Piastri and Guanyu Zhou have completed their F1 test in Bahrain as part of their young driver development programme.

For Piastri, the reigning FIA Formula 3 Champion, this was his first taste of action in a Formula 1 car. Lundgaard has already experienced the V8 powered E20 machine and the R.S.17 from the Renault stable, while Zhou has tested the R.S.17 last year and the R.S.18 on a number of occasions already in 2020 as part of his extended test driver role with Renault.

All three drivers ran a busy programme centred around building them up to speed in a modern F1 car, fit with Pirelli tyres and the V6 turbo hybrid Renault E-Tech power unit, as they edge closer to putting themselves in contention for a race seat in the near future.

Formula 2 frontrunner Lundgaard was first behind the wheel in Sakhir, with Piastri taking over driving duties the following day and Zhou on Sunday and Monday.

Lundgaard ran through a full day's programme, accumulating 101 laps around the 5.412km circuit. He began on sustained running and then a number of qualifying simulations, before rounding off his day's work with race runs. His focus is now set on the Formula 2 Championship season finale double-header in Bahrain later this month.

Piastri's maiden run in Formula 1 machinery saw the Australian complete 82 laps. With an added focus on bedding himself into the full grunted F1 car for the first time, he ran through multiple stints on varying fuel loads and tested Pirelli's range of tyre compounds.

As the team's test driver, Zhou (pictured) completed two days in the R.S.18. The first day, however, was far from straightforward with a number of issues limiting his running. On day two, he ran through a busy day to make up for the lost running. After some early laps assessing car set up, Zhou ran the car on low fuel during qualifying runs before rounding off the day with some endurance running in race trim.

"It was good to be back in a Formula 1 car," said Lundgaard. "I've never been to the Bahrain race circuit, so jumping into an F1 car on a circuit I've never driven brought a really nice challenge. I think it all came to me quickly and I felt comfortable straight away on the first run. We had a couple of issues, but that's all part of testing, and then we continued with our programme. The whole point of this process is to learn as much as possible. I'm grateful for the opportunity and I certainly enjoyed every second of it. I'm very happy, we got some good running in and I'm quite confident for the Formula 2 race in a few weeks' time. I'm looking forward to it."

"I really enjoyed the experience in the R.S.18," added Piastri. "It was my first time in a Formula 1 car, so it was very exciting if not a little bit nerve-wracking at the same time! Once I did the install lap, all the nerves went away, and I focused on having fun and driving fast. It was a really enjoyable experience and I felt the pace was quite good. I got used to the car pretty quickly and I certainly learnt a lot. I'm looking forward to whenever the next experience may be, so thanks to Renault, both the Academy and the Formula 1 team, for the opportunity. I feel very lucky, as not everyone gets to do this and it's not something you do every day."

"It's always a privilege to drive a Formula 1 car," said Zhou, "so to have this two-day test in Bahrain in the Renault R.S.18 was really beneficial. Day 1 was tricky with some issues and we didn't get so much running complete. Day 2 was much better, and we got through our programme and the things we had to do. There was lots of data to collect, we did race runs and qualifying runs. Each time I'm in the car, I'm straight up to speed and I felt quite comfortable. It's a challenge getting familiar with all the settings but that's also quite a fun experience. Testing in Bahrain before the Formula 2 race is definitely useful, so I'm really looking forward to racing there later this month."

"To be able to conduct the R.S.18 Test in Bahrain with all the additional organisation arrangement needed due to Covid-19, is a testament to our commitment to the Academy drivers," said Mia Sharizman, Renault Sport Academy Director. "It was good to see Christian and Guanyu manage to complete their respective programmes, which was geared more towards preparing them for their remaining Formula 2 rounds in Bahrain later in the month.

"For both drivers to be able to do more than 100 laps per day, shows a step forward and upwards progression from their last year F1 Test in the R.S.17. I am impressed with Oscar's approach for his first day in the F1 car. He managed to get up to speed pretty quickly and complete his run plan. We can see from his first day in the car that he is capable of adapting to a new car quite easily, which is one of the biggest traits that we would like to see.

"We had good feedback from the F1 engineers of the performance from all three drivers and they can see that the level is getting higher and higher each year, which is a good sign for things to come."