Alonso to test again in Bahrain

Fernando Alonso is test for Renault again next week in Bahrain, albeit in a 2018 car.

Following his outing at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya last month as part of filming day which allowed him to make use of the 2020 car, ahead of his return to the grid next season, Fernando Alonso is to take part in a two-day test in Bahrain next week, albeit at the wheel of the 2018 version.

The French outfit is already in Bahrain where it is hosting a four-day test for Academy drivers, Christian Lundgaard, Guanyu Zhou and Oscar Piastri, aimed at giving them D1 experience.

Along with the 100km run at Barcelona, Alonso has been spending time in the Renault simulator.

This weekend the Spaniard will be at Imola with Renault, the two-time world champion having won there in 2005 on his way to winning the first of his titles.