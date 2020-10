Russell unconcerned at Perez speculation

Just two weeks ago it seemed Mick Schumacher was a shoo-in at Alfa Romeo, yet today he is being linked with Haas following the decision to drop Romain Grosjean and Kevin Magnussen.

Likewise George Russell at Williams, as suddenly media speculation links Sergio Perez with the Mercedes-backed driver's seat.

A move for a driver like Perez would certainly make sense for the Grove outfit under its new ownership, but surely recruiting the Mexican to replace Nicholas Latifi would be a clearer signal of intent than dropping the highly-rated Briton.

Nonetheless, as speculation continues, George Russell insists that he is not worried about his future.

"I have a contract for next year and with the new owners coming in nothing has changed whatsoever from a contractual perspective under the new ownership," he told reporters at Portimao today.

"I've actually not spoken to the new owners about it because from my side there's no concerns," he added. "They'll all be here this weekend and I'm sure any air will be cleared but I am not concerned that I will be on the grid next year with Williams.

"There's always speculation," he laughed, "I guess the media like to build a lot up.

"It's understandable there's speculation because there's so many great drivers who are available fighting for a place on the grid right now. There's Sergio, both Haas guys, Hulkenberg as well," he said.

"There's always going to be speculation, unfortunately in Formula 1 there isn't going to be a place for everyone who deserves to be here."