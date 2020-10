Grosjean to leave Haas

Amidst speculation that Haas is to reveal its 2021 line-up over the Portimao weekend, Romain Grosjean took to social media this morning to announce that he is leaving the American outfit at the end of this season.

"The last chapter is closed and the book is finished," he wrote on Instagram. "I've been with Haas since day 1. Five years during which we went through highs and lows, scored 110 points in 92 races, but the journey was worth it. I've learned a lot, improved to be a better driver as well as a better man.

"I hope I've also helped people in the team to improve themself," he added. "This is probably my biggest pride, more than any of the crazy first races in 2016 or the P4 at the Austrian GP 2018.

"I wish the team all the best for the future."

It's believed that the team is to also part company with Kevin Magnussen and reveal an all-new line-up.

While Mick Schumacher is thought to be heading to Alfa Romeo, in recent weeks Russian F1 driver, Nikita Mazepin - whose father previously tried to buy Force India - has been linked with the team, as have Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez.

Team boss, Guenther Steiner has said that in the interests of consistency - especially with the new rules coming in 2022 - the line-up the team fields in 2021 will be the same as that the year after.