Alonso to drive Renault today

Ahead of his return to the grid next season, Fernando Alonso is to drive the 2020 Renault at Barcelona today.

Renault has made no secret of its desire to get the two-time world champion into a car as soon as possible, and had been pushing for him to participate in the post-season test in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking at the weekend, following Daniel Ricciardo's drive to third, team boss, Cyril Abiteboul revealed that Alonso, who recently visited the Enstone facility and spent time in the simulator, was in constant contact with the team.

"We received a message before, during and after the race," said the Frenchman. "You would be impressed to measure his level of interest. Though I think that when he initially joined the team, and in his communication when we announced him, it was very much about 2022.

"But the more the season is going and with the team's progression, the car's progression, the more he starts to be interested in 2021," he admitted.

"Fernando is like a big shark... and as soon as he starts to feel the blood he wants to attack. That's what I see... I see a shark very hungry."

Two days later, Renault took to social media to announce that "20 years after his first test with Enstone, in Barcelona, Fernando Alonso is driving the R.S.20 today, at the same circuit.

"Returning behind the wheel is going to be an amazing feeling. Like a new beginning. I feel very privileged," they quoted the Spaniard as saying.

As the 2020 car is being used, Renault is almost certainly taking advantage of the rules which allow teams to run their current contender for up to 100 kilometres for filming and promotional purposes.