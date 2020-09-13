Tuscan GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "Well, first of all I'm glad everyone is okay after such a dangerous accident. That's the main thing. We really need to look into what happened and figure out what triggered the whole situation to make sure it never happens again. It's not the first time these restarts have got dangerous when you're at the mid-to-back of the field, and something needs to be done.

"On the positive side, I got a good start. It was a day to take risks and try to go forward at the start because the pace all weekend hasn't been great. Unfortunately, I had slight contact with a Racing Point, fighting for P5 into Turn Three, which sent me into a spin. We still had the whole race ahead of us and from P15 at the restart I could've fought into the points. Unfortunately, we never got to race again this afternoon.

"Last but not least, I want to thank the mechanics and the entire team for all their effort and hard work after doing nine races in eleven weekends. We keep going."

Lando Norris: "I'm happy with today. It was a long race from the start to the finish with the two red flags, but I don't think we could've asked for much more. I think we capitalised on other people's mistakes but didn't really have the pace to do a lot more.

"Everyone that finished ahead qualified ahead and was much quicker, so I'm happy with how we performed. The car was still very tricky to drive, so I struggled with some confidence. We've got a bit to work on for next time, but I think from my side it couldn't have been a much better race.

"Finally, thanks to the team for their hard work over this opening stint of races. It hasn't been easy for the team at track or the guys and girls back at the factory, but their support has been incredible."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "First, the most important thing today is that Carlos and all the guys involved in crashes are okay. After that, wow - a race of three... halves! After a great start, Carlos was unfortunate to spin in traffic and then was the victim of chaos at the Safety Car restart. A frustrating day for him. Lando had a good day: he kept cool all the way through a long and challenging afternoon. He and the team performed very well throughout.

"We really struggled with performance this weekend, when compared to our main rivals in the Constructors' Championship, but we're very happy with the final outcome of today's race, bringing home eight important points. Nine races in 11 weeks has been the most intense schedule F1 has ever organised, and our team - both here at the track and everyone back home in the factory - has risen to the challenge magnificently. We'll travel home now and try to give everyone a bit of rest before looking forward to a more normal schedule in the next few weeks."