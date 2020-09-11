Tuscan GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "It's been a challenging Friday. We haven't quite managed to get the car in the sweet-spot and we've spent the whole day trying things and trying to achieve a better balance. At the moment we're struggling quite a lot with the changes of direction at the rear and being able to lean on it.

"We're braced for a challenging weekend, but if we manage to achieve a better balance tomorrow morning, our performance can improve considerably. We're going to work hard tonight and try to get it better."

Lando Norris: "Tricky day. Obviously, I didn't end it in the best way - over-pushing it a little bit. It's one of the first proper costly mistakes that I've made, almost since I started in F1. It's a bit frustrating, but at the same time it happens - it happens to everyone. Not ideal but everything until then was going reasonably well.

"We made some improvements from FP1 to FP2 but we've got a lot of work to do. It's not been as straightforward as we were hoping for, and we're struggling a little bit more than we were expecting coming into the weekend. Rough start, but I'm confident we can make up for it tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Racing Director: "It's really interesting being back at Mugello with Formula 1 cars again - and in particular with these super-quick cars. It's a fantastic track and a truly spectacular venue.

"The day wasn't as smooth as the Fridays we've enjoyed on previous weekends this year because we lost some time with Lando when he went off track and tagged the wall. On a more positive note, I think we've developed a good understanding of the tyres in preparation for the race, and we also understand where we have to focus to improve the car. There is some work to do, but we know the areas in which we should concentrate our efforts."