Italian GP: Practice team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "It was a decent Friday and the pace seemed encouraging. I think we've had a strong couple of sessions, where we managed to try a lot of different set-up combinations and got to try laps with and without a tow. We'll need to have a look at the data on the long runs and work out how we're looking there too, but overall it's been a smooth Friday."

Lando Norris: "Not the best Friday just because of the lack of running. We didn't really get the chance to do any high-fuel runs, so we're not in the best position. We're in good shape for tomorrow, but we're still a bit behind in our prep for Sunday. So, we might have to compromise FP3 tomorrow to try to fit in some more high-fuel runs and catch up.

"I have a decent feeling for the car, but this is the track where you want good confidence throughout the lap - you want confidence under braking and in the high-speed corners, and I'm not quite as confident as I could be today due to the lack of laps. We'll try to make up for it tomorrow."

Andrea Stella, Racing Director: "Monza is an interesting track with unique characteristics, which demand we run the car in a very low-downforce configuration. We had a few things to test today and adapt to that configuration and, overall, the two sessions were productive. However, it wasn't a perfect day because we had some issues with Lando's power unit, which took a few runs to identify and correct. That was accomplished towards the end of FP2, allowing him to do a run at the end of FP2.

"Overall, we're relatively happy with the behaviour of the car and what we've learned today. We hope we can take that forward into the rest of the weekend."