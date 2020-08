Spanish GP: Race team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "A very good day for me and the team. To finally get a good result after the issues of the previous four races feels great and I honestly think we deserve it. We put in a very good fight with the Racing Points and defending from the Red Bull after the pit-stop was key. It's a pity that I got lapped by Max [Verstappen] at the end of the race and lost a couple of seconds, because Checo [Perez] had the time penalty and I think we could've finished in front of him. But anyway, the mechanics did a good job today, with all four pit-stops under three seconds, and we managed to get both cars in the points. This has been a confidence-building weekend for the team and hopefully a turning point in my season."

Lando Norris: "A tough race. We had really good pace in the car but, as usual in Spain, it was very difficult to overtake. You can only really overtake in one corner, and if the car in front gets a good enough exit out of the final corner and there is a train of cars, then it's pretty much impossible even if you are quicker. It's a shame – because the car felt good. It came alive a lot towards the end. It would've been nice to use a little bit more but tenth was, I think, the best we could've done today, so I'm happy to be in the points."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "Finishing P6 and P10 today is a great result at a race we expected to be very challenging. This second triple-header of the season has been tough, and this is a reward for all the hard work the team at the track and back in in Woking, the drivers and Renault have put in over the last few weeks. We've had great reliability so far this year – six races without any issues – which is testament to the great work being done across the team, from design and production, to the build of sub-assemblies and the full car and logistics. We must keep up such performance and reliability.

"Today, the strategy team and the pit-stop crew performed really well. Carlos put in a great drive and maximised everything we had to beat one of the Red Bulls. Lando was unlucky to lose a couple of places at the start, but after that drove with really good pace. We want to use this momentum, keep pushing and further develop the car. It's been another hot, exhausting week and the team have had to get used to working under difficult conditions and covid protocols.

"Now, we'll take the time to recharge, as it isn't long until we head out to Spa and start the next triple-header."