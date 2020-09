Tuscan GP: Qualifying team notes - McLaren

Carlos Sainz: "Today was a good reaction to a very difficult weekend so far. We finally managed to put a good lap together in Q2 and get through to Q3. It's disappointing to not fully see what the car was capable of doing in Q3 due to the yellow flag but, in general, I'm happy with the turnaround we made.

"We've made a lot of set-up changes across the weekend and now we're ready for a challenging race tomorrow, when we'll try our best to fight for points."

Lando Norris: "A tricky qualifying, but given how much we were struggling in FP3, there are some positives we can take away from today.

"The car was a long way off the pace this morning and I didn't have much confidence, so I struggled a lot during that session. We made some good improvements going into qualifying and the result could've been a lot worse, but obviously I'm still frustrated to have missed out on Q3 by a few tenths. We'll push hard tomorrow to make up a few positions and get into the points."

Andreas Seidl, Team Principal: "A challenging two days so far for us here in Mugello. Despite improving the car for qualifying, we have to accept that P9 and P11 were pretty much everything we could achieve today.

"The gap to the cars in front of us isn't huge, which gives us the opportunity to fight tomorrow. We'll do our homework tonight and look to the race ahead."