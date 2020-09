Tuscan GP: Qualifying team notes - Red Bull

Max Verstappen: "As a Team I think we did a very good job the whole weekend and from the start the car was in a good window which meant it was more about fine tuning. We are the closest we have been to Mercedes in qualifying so we can be happy about that and also the gap to the competition behind us is bigger. I have good hopes for the race and it is always difficult to predict whether we can fight for the win but I feel a bit more confident than some other weekends. We have quite decent top speed which I think is good around here and although it won't be easy to pass at least the last few corners are quite wide and long so you can take a few different lines if you have the pace to follow. Strategy wise as it is a new track we will find out a lot during the race, especially about the tyres as track temperatures are going to be quite high tomorrow. A Mercedes is never easy to overtake but we will give it all we have and I love this track so I'm really looking forward to the race."

Alex Albon: "It was a good, strong qualifying and driving these cars around this circuit on low fuel is just incredible. It's crazy and it takes your breath away so I hope we continue with tracks like this in the future. Qualifying fourth is my career best so I'm happy as we are making constant progress. Spa was good, Monza was better and here so far has been another step forward. Obviously, there's still some time to find but we're consistently getting better and I think without the yellow flags in the last Q3 run we would have gone even quicker. During the Free Practice sessions, I was lacking a bit of confidence but after we made some changes, the car became more connected and I could start pushing it. Tomorrow, we'll need to get a good, clean launch as it's a long run to Turn One and then hopefully we can have a simple, boring race without any dramas."

Christian Horner: "It's great to have both drivers up on the second row in qualifying with Max third and Alex fourth and we extracted the most out of the car today. We were just a couple of tenths shy of Mercedes but it was one of the closest sessions this year and hopefully we can race well from there. Alex has had a strong weekend with his best F1 qualifying result to date which will provide him with confidence ahead of the race. We've been quick in sector three all weekend so our first opportunity will be on the run down to Turn One and then we will see what we can do from there. It's going to be interesting to see what affect the warm weather has on strategies and of course there's no historic data here so you've got to be prepared to be reactive. The drivers are really enjoying this circuit, it's a fast old school track so let's hope it produces a great race tomorrow."