Horner: It wouldn't make sense to switch drivers

Even before Pierre Gasly scored his magical win at Monza, sections of the media, together with fans on social media, were pushing for Red Bull to drop Alex Albon in favour of the Frenchman.

While team boss, Christian Horner has been supportive of the Anglo-Thai driver, unusually, so too has the team's consultant, Helmut Marko.

Understandably, following that win, today at Mugello, Horner was once again pressed on whether a driver swap is imminent.

"Look, I think Pierre has done a fantastic job," said the Briton. "Since taking the step back to AlphaTauri he has found his confidence, driving incredibly well, AlphaTauri are doing a great job with him, it's good to see that it's working out for him.

"I think as far as Red Bull Racing seats are concerned we're focused on Alex Albon," he continued, "we want to try and give him the best opportunity to retain that seat.

"We have some issues we are working on with the car, I think that it wouldn't make sense to switch the drivers back."

Looking ahead to 2021, he said: "Franz is happy with Pierre, the final decision will be made later in the year but there's no push from our side to reverse the situation.

"We want to address some of the issues we have with the RB16, which we're getting on top of, and we'll go from there."