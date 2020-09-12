Tuscan GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Daniil Kvyat: "I had a solid day today as I felt more comfortable with the car in qualifying than in other sessions. My engineers did a good job trying to make the car suit my driving better because yesterday I wasn't very happy, but today we definitely made a step forward. However, we were missing a couple of tenths, so in the last run since there wasn't much to lose, I tried to take Turn 7 flat; you try to find time anywhere you can. We start from P12 tomorrow and you can fight from there, the race is new for everyone, so it will be important to capitalize on anything that might happen."

Pierre Gasly: "Today was frustrating as everything was going so well all weekend. The car was good in free practice, and in Quali we pushed the engine a bit more and in my two laps before the finish line, I ran out of energy which cost us more than a tenth. Looking at the gap, we were only missing half a tenth to Q2. It's clearly not good on such a track to qualify so far behind and it's a shame because everything before that went great. We just didn't manage to put things together in Quali and we made small mistakes in the worst possible moment. We need to find a way to recover as we know we are faster than this, so we'll try to make our way back into the points tomorrow."

Jody Egginton (Technical Director): "A disappointing qualifying session today. We have been much more competitive in the sessions leading up to qualifying, but we didn't manage to repeat our performance this afternoon and we need to understand what the factors behind this were. There is a lot of work to get through tonight in order to be fully prepared for the race, and today's result has made it harder than it should have been. However, we feel we have a package to be competitive tomorrow fighting with the cars in the midfield and this is our target."