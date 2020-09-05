Italian GP: Qualifying team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "I'm happy to make it to Q3 again. FP3 was a tricky session this morning, so we had to find a bit more pace for Quali. We looked pretty strong in both Q1 and Q2, and in the end my lap put me into P6. However, my first run on new tyres in Q3 wasn't great, I struggled a lot with oversteer and I was sliding a lot. On my second run, my lap on used tyres was good, but just not good enough to be ahead of the other guys on new tyres. It's only P10 today, but it's very close and I still think we have a strong package to have a good race tomorrow."

Daniil Kvyat: "Today Quali became a game of slipstream, so you either got it right or you got it wrong. I was a bit unfortunate with Kevin as he just went off track in front of me, which caused me to lift a bit and I lost the slipstream. Still, starting from P11 gives us a good chance to fight for points and that's what we'll do. Everything's there to play for."

Claudio Balestri (Chief Engineer - Vehicle Performance): "After a very good Friday, this morning in FP3 we focused mainly on Quali preparation, as it's especially important in Monza. We used two sets of Options and we showed quite a good performance, despite finishing the session only P12 and P13 on the timesheet.

"We went into Qualifying aiming to make it to Q3 with both cars. We know that in Monza it is extremely important to get a good slipstream and we tried to benefit in the best possible way. In the end, we finished in P10 and P11, which is a shame because we believe that today, on this track, we had enough performance to enter with both cars in the top ten. Now we move our attention to race preparation, trying to optimize our strategy and score some more points."