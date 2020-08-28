Belgian GP: Practice team notes - AlphaTauri

Pierre Gasly: "Another Friday finished and it was good to end the day in the top 10. However, at the moment I'm still not fully satisfied with the car balance and I have the feeling we haven't found the sweet spot yet. I think we have a bit of work to do tonight to find more performance because I'm sure we can do even better. We'll analyse everything and try to make the right changes to take the fight for the top 10 this weekend."

Daniil Kvyat: "I think it was an OK Friday, we ran the usual procedures and did as many laps as possible today. We were able to get the car in a decent place straight away, so we will put in some good work overnight to make the balance better for tomorrow. Hopefully, it will put us in a good position to fight for Q3 in Qualifying."

Jonathan Eddolls (Chief Race Engineer): "Coming to Spa, we faced the usual uncertainties around the weather as the forecast was changing daily with a mix of rain, overcast and sunshine. This made planning for the weekend more difficult when it came to rear wing level and downforce choice because when the track's dry, it favours one level, but when it's wet it favours something completely different. We built that into our plans and the weather today has been good with no rain affecting the sessions, so we could run a completely dry programme to gather a lot of useful data.

"FP1 was quite a productive session, the performance was in line with expectations, particularly over the short run, and our top speed was looking competitive. We lost a bit of time with Pierre's car due to some damage to his floor after having hit a kerb, which was unfortunate, so he didn't get all of the running that we would have liked in that session. You can run a car quite low and aggressive here, but the downside is that if you run a bit wide you can cause quite a bit of damage. While this cost him some time, we were still quite positive at the end of FP1.

"We made some changes heading into FP2, but the balance went to more understeer for us, which wasn't ideal, and I think overall, we didn't quite show the competitiveness in FP2 that we hoped to, so we will look to make some changes tomorrow to help with the balance. Our long runs weren't as clean as we would have liked as there was a VSC and a red flag.

"With Spa having such a long lap, it means if there's an interruption on track, the number of laps you get on each tyre is reduced and this makes it a bit more difficult in understanding the compounds in preparation for Sunday. However, we have information on all three compounds now, and we'll complete our analysis with the view of making the best choice for tyres and downforce level heading into tomorrow and the race."