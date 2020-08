Spanish GP: Practice team notes - Alfa Romeo

Barcelona: we've all been here so many times, we've all stomped around this circuit until no corner has any secrets left. And yet, despite the countless laps we've notched here throughout the years, today's sessions were just as important as any other race weekend's Friday.

It's a lot hotter in August than in May, let alone in February, in this part of the world. The reams of data we have on this little corner of Catalonia matter for little in today's conditions. That's why every lap counts, and that's why we went out to complete our programme to its full extent.

This Spanish Grand Prix, in this crazy 2020, is nothing like the past.

Kimi Raikkonen: "It was a fairly regular Friday: we tried various things, trying to find the best way to set up the car for tomorrow. The car feels very similar to the last few races, you can't expect big changes in such a short time, and that's not yet where we want it to be. The key at this stage is to understand how to extract the best from the package we have at the moment."

Antonio Giovinazzi: "Not the easiest day to start our Spanish Grand Prix weekend: we struggled a little in these conditions and there is a lot we can improve in terms of pace. We know there's a lot of work ahead of us, we need to make some solid work tonight and try our best in the limited amount of time we will have in FP3 tomorrow."