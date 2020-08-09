Site logo

70th Anniversary GP: Result

09/08/2020

Full result of the 70th Anniversary Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Verstappen Red Bull 52 1h 19:41.993
2 Hamilton Mercedes 52 + 0:11.326
3 Bottas Mercedes 52 + 0:19.231
4 Leclerc Ferrari 52 + 0:29.289
5 Albon Red Bull 52 + 0:39.146
6 Stroll Racing Point 52 + 0:42.538
7 Hulkenberg Racing Point 52 + 0:55.951
8 Ocon Renault 52 + 1:04.773
9 Norris McLaren 52 + 1:05.544
10 Kvyat AlphaTauri 52 + 1:09.669
11 Gasly AlphaTauri 52 + 1:10.642
12 Vettel Ferrari 52 + 1:13.370
13 Sainz McLaren 52 + 1:14.070
14 Ricciardo Renault 51
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 51
16 Grosjean Haas 51
17 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 51
18 Russell Williams 51
19 Latifi Williams 51
20 Magnussen Haas 43 Retired

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:28.451 (Lap 43)

