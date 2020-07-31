Horner: Perez case a "stark reminder"

With over 10,000 tests over the last three weeks and only two proving positive, it was natural that some might become complacent.

However, as far as Christian Horner is concerned, yesterday's news that Sergio Perez had tested positive is a "stark reminder" to everyone that the protocols are in place for a reason.

"It's a stark reminder," he told reporters. "Sometimes in Formula 1, we feel we're a bit isolated and we all live in our own bubbles anyway. But I think that when it happens to somebody like Perez, a driver who is affected like that, it's a stark reminder that these procedures are here for a reason.

"The procedures we take as a team and collectively as Formula 1, we do everything that we can to ensure that as little unnecessary contact is made either at the race event, away from the race event, or within the factory," he added. "It is very difficult, but it's a stark reminder that this thing hasn't gone away yet. It's still out there and we're going to be travelling to countries where there are second waves and peaks that are still bubbling away.

"That's where as a group, as Formula 1, we do need to keep that discipline with the procedures that are in place.

"I think it was handled well, and it's been executed well by the FIA and by the team."