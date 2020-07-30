Hamilton targets "at least" three more years in F1

One by one the records tumble, and as Lewis Hamilton looks set to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven titles this season, the Briton admits that he is aiming to remain in the sport for "at least another three years".

The "dream" move to Ferrari a distant memory (for the British media), Hamilton, in the final year of his current contract, looks set to continue with Mercedes, and having stamped his authority on the last two races, despite claims that he was in danger of losing focus in light of his anti-racism activism, the Briton looks set to continue dominating F1 for the foreseeable future.

"I don't think you can guarantee anything," the Briton told reporters at Silverstone, "but I plan to be here for sure, that's definitely the goal.

"In terms of how long I go, that's a bit of an unknown," he continued. "The COVID lockdown, whilst it was negative in many, many ways, in some ways it gave a lot of life, a lot of energy to focus on some other things," he continued. "That bit of time off was really a bit of breathing space, so it has kind of given me a bit of renewed energy to perhaps go longer.

"Ultimately, I want to be able to perform at the level I am performing at now forever, but obviously there is a point at which physicality and the mental side can tail off. I don't know when that will be, but I don't see that happening in the short-term, in the next two or three years. So, I'm definitely going to be here for the foreseeable future.

"There's not another driver from my background coming and I'm conscious of that as well," he added.

"I want to earn my position here and I feel like every year I come back it's not a given. Just because I've got world championships under my belt, I think you still have to earn the right to be here in terms of how you perform and continuing to deliver. So my goal is to continue to deliver for as long as I can. I do see myself going for at least another three years."

