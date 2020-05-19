14-day quarantine would rule out Silverstone GP(s), admits F1

Having finally announced plans to introduce a mandatory quarantine period for all travellers arriving in the UK - albeit not until the beginning of June - it was subsequently claimed that some travellers would be exempt from the rule.

Those said to be exempt included some businesses, diplomats and some sports, including F1.

However, it is understood that sport will not be included and as a result plans to host the British Grand Prix at Silverstone in July are in jeopardy.

"A 14-day quarantine would make it impossible to have a British Grand Prix this year," says a Formula One spokesman, according to Reuters.

"It has a major impact on literally tens of thousands of jobs linked to F1 and the supply chains," they added. "If all elite sport is to return to TV, then exemptions must be provided."

However, as previously reported, F1, Motorsport UK and Silverstone have constantly acknowledged that the future of the event lay in the hands of the government, and if the government rules that F1 is not exempt then it is not exempt.

Already under intense pressure following the way in which it has handled the pandemic thus far, the government cannot be seen to be placing sport/money before the health of its citizens, therefore there is no "must" about it.

While the quarantine would naturally affect the three F1 teams based outside the UK, as well as suppliers like Pirelli, it would also impact those teams based in Britain on their return from races elsewhere.

While the teams and fans will be frustrated by the news, the fact is that the health of those involved in the sport and the general public is more important than anything.

Should F1 find itself responsible for further cases of the virus it would impact not only the sport but sponsors.

The situation has not been helped by the fact that not only is the sport intending to run two races at Silverstone, which would mean well in excess of a thousand people on site at the track, but also support races including F2, F3 and even the Porsche Supercup.