Government's recovery 'road map' boost for Silverstone

Following prime minister, Boris Johnson's speech to the nation on Sunday, today the UK government published its 'road map' for the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

Step two of the step-by-step 'road map' of the government's 60 page document entitled Our Plan to Rebuild: the UK Government's COVID-19 recovery strategy, states that (no earlier than 1 June) it will "permit cultural and sporting events to take place behind closed-doors for broadcast, while avoiding the risk of large-scale social contact".

There is already talk of the Premiership resuming on 12 June, while all (F1) eyes are on the British Grand Prix scheduled for 19 July.

While the government is to introduce a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travellers to the UK, most likely from the end of May, "a short list of exemptions" is said to include sportsmen.

However, this has not been confirmed, furthermore it is unclear if the "exemptions" would include the small army of technicians and management that make up the F1 circus, with talk that even stripped to the bare minimum we could be talking upwards of two thousand people.

It's understood that officials from F1, Motorsport UK and Silverstone are all in close dialogue with the government.