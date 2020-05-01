Hungarian GP to be behind closed doors

Despite the easing of many restrictions in Hungary - which has experienced 2,900 cases of coronavirus and 320 deaths - the country has extended the ban on all public gatherings of more than 500 people until 15 August. The Hungaroring event is currently scheduled for 2 August.

While experts claim the virus has not peaked in Hungary - one of the first nations to go for a hard lockdown and close its borders - from Monday bars, cafes, shops, restaurants & hotels will begin to open. And while social distancing will remain in place, it's understood that A level exams will go ahead even though schools remain shut.

In a statement today, organisers at the Hungaroring confirmed that if the event goes ahead, like Austria and Silverstone, it will be without spectators.

The decision by the Hungarian government barring events with over 500 people from taking place in the country until August 15th has clearly had a direct impact on the race," read the statement.

"The Hungaroring team has been regularly liaising with Formula 1 to explore all possible ways to stage the race in front of fans. However, in light of this decision this is unfortunately no longer possible.

"The health and well-being of all our fantastic Formula 1 fans, staff and championship participants has been and remains our primary concern throughout this period and with that in mind, we have regrettably been left with no choice but to reach this conclusion.

"We have continuously emphasised our willingness to work towards a safe solution that would allow us to welcome the entire Formula 1 family to the Hungaroring this August but it is now evident that any F1 race in Hungary can now only be held behind closed doors.

"While this is not an ideal scenario, we do believe that staging the event behind closed doors - which our fans can still watch on television - is preferable to not having a race at all.

"Furthermore, it will also ensure that a global audience of millions can still watch the race taking place in Hungary via F1's vast international broadcast coverage. As such, we are continuing our working with Formula 1 to try and find a way to make this possible."

The move comes at a time organisers at Suzuka have halted ticket sales for the Japanese Grand Prix, originally scheduled to take place on 11 October.