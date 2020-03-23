Carlin would love to see Ricciardo in a "top car"

In a career spanning 25 years, Trevor Carlin has worked with numerous drivers who have gone on to enjoy title-winning success, not least Sebastian Vettel and Nico Rosberg, who both went on to lift motorsport's ultimate crown.

Two more of F1's current crop enjoyed success with the Briton, Daniel Ricciardo winning the 2009 British F3 Championship and Lando Norris winning the 2015 British F4 and 2017 European F3 titles with Carlin Motorsport.

Rating both drivers highly, and saying they are "making great strides", Carlin believes it is the Australian who is best equipped to follow in the tracks of Vettel and Rosberg.

"I would love to see Ricciardo in a top car because I think he's the full package, his race craft is very good," the Briton tells CityA.M.

That said, he admits that it will depend on "who can get the right seat" when the new rules come into effect in 2022.

"There's no real blueprint," he says, when asked how he spots true talent, that special one, "but once you've had them in the car for at least, maybe even just one test session, you can just tell.

"They're no fuss, no trouble, know exactly what they want and they get up to speed easily," he adds. "Other guys need thousands of laps but the real good guys are on the pace within 10 to 20 laps. That's what you look for."

Looking ahead, Carlin tips Red Bull junior Jehan Daruvala and Honda-backed Yuki Tsunoda for great things.

"They both have great potential," he says. "I could see those two very quickly making it into Formula One."