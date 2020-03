Teams differ on Bahrain tyre choice

Next week's Bahrain Grand Prix sees an interesting variation in terms of the teams' tyre choices.

While McLaren, Renault, Alfa Romeo, Haas and Williams opt for 8 sets of the red-banded C4 softs, Ferrari and Red Bull take just 6.

With Mercedes taking seven sets of the softs, the various strategic differences are reflected in the choice of mediums and hards, even between teammates.

Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel and Alex Albon each take 5 sets of the mediums while their respective teammates take 4, though most of the other teams see their drivers opt for a 4/3 split, Racing Point is the only outfit to see both drivers opt for the same amount of mediums, Lance Stroll and Sergio Perez each taking 4 sets.

While Hamilton is one of several drivers taking just one set of hards, Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen and Pierre Gasly are taking three sets.

Last year's race was won by Hamilton on a two-stop strategy, while fifth placed Vettel was the highest placed driver on a three-stopper.

While this year Pirelli takes the C4, C3 and C2 to Bahrain, last year it took the C3, C2 and C1.

Interestingly, only one driver used the hards during last year's race, Carlos Sainz fitting a set during the second of his three stops on his way to finishing four laps down on the winner.