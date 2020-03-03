Ferrari and Pirelli cancel tyre test

In a brief statement this afternoon, Ferrari and Pirelli have announced the postponement of this week's test of the 18-inch tyres due to b used from next season.

The test, which focussed on the wet tyres, was due to take place at Fiorano on Thursday, the second of 18 tests planned over the course of the year involving all ten teams.

"Because of company restriction policies adopted by both Ferrari and Pirelli following the worldwide Coronavirus outbreak, the scheduled 18-inch 2021 wet tyre test at Fiorano on March 5 has to be postponed," read the statement. "The test will be rescheduled at Fiorano at the earliest opportunity."

The news comes a day after the Vietnam Tourist Board announced that "all travellers entering Vietnam from China, South Korea, Italy, and Iran must carry out medical declarations and 14-day medical quarantine before entering the country."

The next test is scheduled for 24 and 25 March, when Renault and Mercedes share duties in Bahrain. After that Red Bull, Alfa Romeo and Renault test at Barcelona on 12-13 May, with the Austrian team completing a further two days at Paul Ricard on 26-27.

The busy programme, which sees all ten teams provide mule cars for the purpose of testing the 18-inch tyres, only adds to the conundrum the sport faces as it seeks to reschedule the Chinese Grand Prix and potentially several others.

Meanwhile, organisers in Bahrain, in association with the Ministry of Interior and Ministry of Health, have requested the travel schedules of those attending the forthcoming Grand Prix.

Details of those who have been in a number of countries, including China, Italy, Japan, Singapore and Thailand have been requested.

At the weekend, the MotoGP event in Thailand was cancelled as was the season opener in Qatar.