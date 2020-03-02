Pirelli reveals tyre choices for Netherlands and Canada

Pirelli has revealed the tyre choices for the Dutch and Canadian Grands Prix, currently the fourth and eighth rounds of the 2020 season

At Zandvoort, the C3 (soft), C2 (medium) and C1 (hard) will be used, the first race of the season that won't involve the C4, C3 and C2 combination.

In anticipation of the two banked corners at the Dutch circuit, Pirelli used last week's test to try the C2 compounds it intends taking to the seaside track, with each team given two sets.

"Testing was the opportunity to compare the standard C2 tyre with a new construction at the front for the banked corner at Zandvoort, which will place a lot of demand on the front of the car," said Mario Isola.

"The new construction is stiffer, while we also ran the standard C2 front tyre with the pressure raised by 2PSI, specifically for Zandvoort.

"We had good feedback from both concepts, so we'll evaluate which works best once we have more track data from there."

In Canada Pirelli has opted for the softest compounds in its range, the C5, C4 and C3.

Selections for long-haul events have to be made 14 weeks in advance, while for European races the deadline is 8 weeks in advance.

At each race, drivers must save one set of the softest of the three nominated compounds for Q3, this set will then be returned for those who qualify in the top 10. Though the remaining drivers will keep it for the race.

Each driver must have both race sets available for the grand prix, though the teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets, making 13 sets in total for the weekend.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds