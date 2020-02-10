Video: Work continues at Zandvoort

With just 12 weeks before opening practice kicks off at Zandvoort, work continues on the Dutch seaside track.

In their latest update, officials at the track reveal that the asphalt is being laid around the circuit in addition to the paddock, garages and pitlane.

Furthermore, a new wall has been erected at Turn 7 in addition to new safety fencing.

No less than seven rollers were used smoothing the base layer on the final banked curve at Turn 15, with the final layer of asphalt to be laid at the corner "soon".

Turn 3, which is also banked but not the 18 degrees of Turn 15, has been asphalted, with a new gravel trap and run-off put in place.

Currently, the Dutch Grand Prix is the fifth round of the 2020 world championship, but with China looking likely to be cancelled it will become round 4.