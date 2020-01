Zandvoort to be a circuit "for brave drivers"

While anticipation among fans - as opposed to an ever hysterical broadcast media - is somewhat lukewarm in terms of the forthcoming Vietnam Grand Prix, the same cannot be said of Zandvoort.

Following an absence of 35 years, the seaside track returns to the F1 schedule as part of the sport's efforts to capitalise on the 'Max factor', and in all honesty, though the track first hosted a race in 1948, it might well have been constructed with Mr Verstappen in mind, certainly according to the man who has led the redevelopment of the track, Jarno Zaffelli.

"According to our simulations, the drivers can go full speed through Turn 2," he tells de Telegraaf. "After that, it becomes very interesting to see which line they take in the Hugenholtz bend.

"The angle of inclination in the bowl bend exceeds eighteen degrees," he adds. "This is really going to be a circuit for the brave drivers. Certainly on that part and on the Scheivlak.

"I think there is a lot to talk about. For the drivers, who of course are curious how they should tackle those bends and where they can overtake."

He also revealed that his company, Dromo, has limited the amount of data it has given to the teams for their simulators in a bid to add some "surprise" when the F1 circus rolls into town in May.

The teams have the raw data," he told Formule1.nl. "They do not have the entire circuit. We will keep that data to ourselves for a while.

"We do that because we do not want them to have all the time to simulate. That way there is an element of surprise in it, that is my preference."