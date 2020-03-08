New measures in Italy further threaten F1

Following speculation on social media last night, Italy's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte signed a decree that effectively puts 16 regions in the country in lockdown as the epicentre of the virus in Europe seeks to prevent it spreading further.

The provinces include Venice, Modena, Parma, Piacenza, Reggio Emilia, Rimini, Pesaro and Urbino, Alessandria, Asti, Novara, Verbano Cusio Ossola, Vercelli, Padua, and Treviso.

The move comes at a time Italy has 5,800 confirmed cases of the virus, with claims that in one 24-hour period more than 1,200 people were infected. To date there have been 33 deaths.

"We want to guarantee the health of our citizens," said Conte, explaining the decree. "We understand that these measures will impose sacrifices, sometimes small and sometimes very big. But this is a time where we must take responsibility for ourselves."

The decree, which will affect an estimated 16 million people, will see fines imposed on anyone trying to enter or leave the regions.

Lombardy, home to Pirelli and the Nazionale Autodromo Monza, is one of the regions included in the decree as is Modena, which is home to Ferrari.

The decree, which is currently scheduled to run until 3 April, sees the banning of all public events, including the closing of cinemas, theatres, gyms, museums, pubs and ski resorts.

Religious ceremonies such as funerals and weddings are also prohibited, as people are told to stay home as much as possible, with those flouting the quarantine facing up to three months in prison.

Quite how this will impact Ferrari (or Pirelli) is unclear at this time, but even if all personnel have already left the region some were surely due to return to base before 3 April, this aside from any further moves in other countries.

Should Ferrari encounter any technical issues in Australia - assuming the race happens - one wonders how the team would deal with flying out new parts or returning damaged parts (engines) to base.

Emilia-Romagna, which is home to AlphaTauri, is not included in the list of provinces named in last night's decree.