FIA issues statement in reaction to the 'Malfeasant Seven'

05/03/2020

In reaction to the joint statement issued by seven teams yesterday, which was itself in reaction to the FIA's statement following its investigation into Ferrari's 2019 power unit, Formula One's governing body has today issued the following:

"The FIA has conducted detailed technical analysis on the Scuderia Ferrari Power Unit as it is entitled to do for any competitor in the FIA Formula One World Championship.

The extensive and thorough investigations undertaken during the 2019 season raised suspicions that the Scuderia Ferrari PU could be considered as not operating within the limits of the FIA regulations at all times. The Scuderia Ferrari firmly opposed the suspicions and reiterated that its PU always operated in compliance with the regulations. The FIA was not fully satisfied but decided that further action would not necessarily result in a conclusive case due to the complexity of the matter and the material impossibility to provide the unequivocal evidence of a breach.

To avoid the negative consequences that a long litigation would entail especially in light of the uncertainty of the outcome of such litigations and in the best interest of the Championship and of its stakeholders, the FIA, in compliance with Article 4 (ii) of its Judicial and Disciplinary Rules (JDR), decided to enter into an effective and dissuasive settlement agreement with Ferrari to terminate the proceedings.

This type of agreement is a legal tool recognised as an essential component of any disciplinary system and is used by many public authorities and other sport federations in the handling of disputes.

The confidentiality of the terms of the settlement agreement is provided for by Article 4 (vi) of the JDR.

The FIA will take all necessary action to protect the sport and its role and reputation as regulator of the FIA Formula One World Championship."

READERS COMMENTS

 

1. Posted by Hobgoblin, 17 minutes ago

""and in the best interest of the Championship and of its stakeholders" - one would assume that the other teams are also stakeholders, all of whom would benefit from a Ferrari sanction, so maybe its in the interest of only a select few stakeholders?

"decided to enter into an effective and dissuasive settlement agreement with Ferrari to terminate the proceedings." - without knowing exactly what this means, it appears to be some form of sanction - albeit fairly mild. Why then, if Ferrari are as completely innocent as they maintain did they accept ANY sort of sanction, or indeed any outcome other than a complete and public vindication?

I smell bovine fecal matter..."

2. Posted by kenji, 43 minutes ago

"If you consider the technical expertise that the FIA threw at this and they still couldn't mount an effective charge of illegality then Ferrari have come through as being clean. There can be no other conclusion.There is a concerted viewpoint that Ferrari are cheating but until this can be proved beyond reasonable doubt then Ferrari have been successful. People will continue to rave and rant but seriously...what are the alternatives. Mercedes no doubt have a complex agenda here. Force Ferrari to employ resources to fight this allegation therefore deflecting them from the real job of competing this season and forming up for the '21 year. There are many other benefits too. Despite this, maybe Wolff is playing the retribution game for Ferrari's veto of his job application to succeed Todt. Wolff is a very political animal and in this game nothing is off limits."

3. Posted by Rock Doc, 47 minutes ago

"So during the season the FIA looked under one cushion for the remote and didn't find it.

After the season they decided to have another go and looked under the second cushion. Still no remote.

Then the FIA said 'It ain't worth the fight' and stopped looking.

Ferrari then handed back the remote."

4. Posted by klmn, 56 minutes ago

"Is this Todtgate or Fiagate ??"

