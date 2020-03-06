Formula E postpones Rome event scheduled to take place next month, the first significant motorsport event to be cancelled in Europe since the coronavirus outbreak began.

A brief statement issued by Formula E this afternoon reads:

"As a consequence of the ongoing health emergency in Italy and according to the provisions set out in the ministerial decree concerning measures to counteract and contain the spread of COVID-19 in the country - which includes sporting events with large crowds and spectators in close proximity - it will no longer be possible to stage the Rome E-Prix on April 4, 2020.

"Formula E, in agreement with the relevant authorities in Rome, EUR S.p.A and together with the FIA and Automobile Club d'Italia (ACI), will work closely with championship partners and stakeholders in order to assess and review alternative options to postpone the Rome E-Prix to a later date once restrictions have been lifted."

Italy is the European epicentre of the virus, with 3,089 cases of which 107 have died, according to the latest figures from the World Health Organization.

While a number of sporting event have been cancelled in recent weeks, most notably the first two rounds of the MotoGP series, other than the postponement of the Chinese Grand Prix, this is the first significant motorsport event to be postponed in Europe.