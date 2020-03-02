Site logo

Two more Renault drivers quarantined

NEWS STORY
02/03/2020

Following last week's news that F2 driver Christian Lundgaard had been quarantined due to the coronavirus, two more members of the Renault Sport Academy have been held along with the academy's director.

Renault Sport Racing has confirmed that Mia Sharizman, Renault Sport Academy director, Brazilian Caio Collet, due to contest this year's Formula Renault Eurocup and Toyota Racing Series, and 16-year old French racer, Hadrien David, are being held, along with Christian Lundgaard, in Tenerife, where they were conducting winter training, after a guest at their hotel was identified as having the Coronavirus.

"Local health authorities have conducted checks & none are demonstrating any sign of the virus," said Renault.

"Everyone is fit & continuing training within the hotel facilities. They would like to express their gratitude to the hotel for its support to make them feel as comfortable as possible."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2020. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms