Two more Renault drivers quarantined

Following last week's news that F2 driver Christian Lundgaard had been quarantined due to the coronavirus, two more members of the Renault Sport Academy have been held along with the academy's director.

Renault Sport Racing has confirmed that Mia Sharizman, Renault Sport Academy director, Brazilian Caio Collet, due to contest this year's Formula Renault Eurocup and Toyota Racing Series, and 16-year old French racer, Hadrien David, are being held, along with Christian Lundgaard, in Tenerife, where they were conducting winter training, after a guest at their hotel was identified as having the Coronavirus.

"Local health authorities have conducted checks & none are demonstrating any sign of the virus," said Renault.

"Everyone is fit & continuing training within the hotel facilities. They would like to express their gratitude to the hotel for its support to make them feel as comfortable as possible."