Bahrain suspends ticket sales

With 55 reported cases of the coronavirus, Bahrain has already announced a number of measures to prevent it spreading further.

Currently, anyone travelling from a number of countries affected by the virus, most notably Italy, is subject to travel restrictions, with F1 bosses confirming that "on arrival those individuals will be met from their flights by a dedicated team who will escort them to a specifically created lounge, where a team of doctors will test for the virus in a process that takes approximately three hours".

Today, organisers announced that they are effectively suspending ticket sales for the race, in a bid to ensure that there are not too many fans in any one particular area of the circuit.

"The Bahrain International Circuit is committed to holding a safe and exciting Formula 1 Gulf Air Bahrain Grand Prix for local and international fans, and is working closely with all relevant Government departments, including the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Interior, to mitigate the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19)," said the organisers in a statement issued on Thursday evening.

"In light of the continued global outbreak of COVID-19, the BIC has announced that it will be phasing the sales of Grand Prix tickets to ensure appropriate social distancing guidelines are met.

"As further facts emerge, the BIC is in close communication with both Formula One Management and the Kingdom's health authorities to assess the developing situation and release further tickets or refund the face value of tickets depending on circumstances and updated medical advice.

"This precautionary step has been introduced along with a number of public health measures ahead of the Grand Prix to ensure the safety of all spectators, teams and circuit staff.

"These include screening procedures on entry, specialist medical facilities on-site, enhanced sanitation at the circuit, additional handwashing stations, information points for fans, as well as specific medical protocols to manage any suspected cases of COVID-19."