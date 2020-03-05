Site logo

Pirelli reveals tyre choices for Barcelona

05/03/2020

Pirelli has revealed the tyre choices for the Spanish Grand Prix, and as in the Dutch Grand Prix, the C3 (soft), C2 (medium) and C1 (hard) will be used.

This is the same combination used last year, when Lewis Hamilton led home teammate Valtteri Bottas for Mercedes' fifth 1-2 of the season.

Like the first twelve finishers, Hamilton was on a two-stop strategy, starting on softs before switching to mediums and finally back to softs.

Third-p laced Max Verstappen, who also started on softs, stuck with the red-banded rubber for his second stint before switching to mediums.

Selections for long-haul events have to be made 14 weeks in advance, while for European races the deadline is 8 weeks in advance.

At each race, drivers must save one set of the softest of the three nominated compounds for Q3, this set will then be returned for those who qualify in the top 10. Though the remaining drivers will keep it for the race.

Each driver must have both race sets available for the grand prix, though the teams are free to choose the remaining 10 sets, making 13 sets in total for the weekend.

Confirmed Tyre Compounds

Grand Prix Soft Medium Hard
Australia C4 C3 C2
Bahrain C4 C3 C2
Vietnam C4 C3 C2
Netherlands C3 C2 C1
Azerbaijan C4 C3 C2
Canada C5 C4 C3
Spain C3 C2 C1

