F1 reveals 2020 session times

F1, together with the FIA, has announced the session times for the 22 Grands Prix that comprise the 2020 season.

The biggest difference is that the Silverstone sessions have been moved forward an hour in order to keep them in line with the other European races.

While the race got underway at 14:10 last year, this year the lights will go out at 15:10.

The start of the United States Grand Prix has also been moved forward an hour, and while all the other races get underway at the same time as they did in 2019, a few of the practice sessions have been slightly rescheduled.

As expected, the race format of two ninety minute sessions on Friday, an hour on Saturday morning and then qualifying, remains unaltered.

While the Netherlands Grand Prix adopts the same schedule as other European rounds, the other newcomer to the calendar, Vietnam, follows the same schedule as China.

The schedule for the Japanese Grand Prix at Suzuka will be confirmed in the course of the next few weeks.

All times local.