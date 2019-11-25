Site logo

Hamilton: Motor sport must help youngsters at grassroots level

NEWS STORY
25/11/2019

Though Stevenage isn't the slum that Lewis Hamilton would have us believe, it is fair to say that the youngster comes from a lower-middle to working class background.

Though he was famously accepted into the McLaren 'family' at an early age, it was his father who helped young Lewis first get his feet on the racing ladder.

However, at a time billionaire fathers are able to buy whole teams for their sons, Hamilton fears that other kids from less privileged backgrounds will be shut out and that the sport will miss out on their talent.

"My dad spent something like £20,000 and remortgaged the house several times in the first years," said the six-time world champion, on the Graham Norton Show.

"But today it's just got so expensive," he added. "There are very few working-class families on their way up. It's all wealthy families.

"I've got a friend of mine who was nearly in Formula 1 and he got leapfrogged by a wealthy kid, and then his opportunity was gone. So I want to somehow get it back to basics.

"If my dad hadn't done the work he did and if I didn't get signed when I was thirteen by Ron Dennis then I wouldn't be sitting in front of you today, I'd be doing something different," he told Norton, whose other guests included Ricky Gervais.

"I want to get involved in working with the FIA and Formula 1, because they can do more to give back I'd say. It doesn't need to be as expensive. I want to get it opened up because when you look at football, at tennis, there's grassroots."

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms