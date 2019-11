Hamilton dismisses talk of Knighthood

Over the years, motor sport, and in particular Formula One, has been one of the few sports that Britain has been consistently very good at, in terms of drivers and teams.

However, despite that continued success, when it comes to royal recognition, for the most part the sport has lost out to its more popular rivals such as football, rugby and cricket.

Indeed, it still rankles that the late, great John Surtees was never knighted, despite being the only man to win the world championship on two and four wheels, and never having sought sanctuary abroad from the Her Majesty's tax men.

Having secured his sixth title and already recognised as one of the finest talents in the history of the sport, there has been speculation that Lewis Hamilton might finally be recognised, having previously been awarded the MBE.

Speaking in Brazil at the weekend, the Briton, while admitting that he hasn't given it much thought, said he doesn't think it will happen.

"I don't really like to think too much about it," he told reporters. "Just the fact that people have mentioned it, it's already an honour, but it's not been something that I've been chasing in my life.

"If, at any point, that was to happen, I don't particularly know how I would handle it," he admitted. "I have stood in front of Her Majesty The Queen before and it was pretty incredible and I think she's just awesome.

"Again, I don't think it's going to happen, and again, it doesn't bother me if it doesn't. It doesn't mean I'm not British. It doesn't mean I'm not continuing to try and raise the flag as well as I can but I do appreciate all the support I've had from my fans and also from the British media."

Asked why he doesn't believe it will happen, he said: "I don't know, I just don't think about it. I don't know."

All of which was too much for Sebastian Vettel, who asked: "Do you get a sword? That would be cool if you get to keep the sword."

"It's just not something that you grow up thinking of," persisted Hamilton. "I'm really grateful just to be... I've got the MBE... It's cool."