United States GP: Qualifying team notes - Racing Point

Lance: "Q1 went well, but in Q2 I locked up into Turn 1 and that really put me on the back foot for the rest of the lap, which is a shame. I would have liked to be in the top ten and I think that's where we deserved to be given our overall performance across all the sessions. That can happen in qualifying when you're pushing the limits, and the midfield margins are so tight that a small error can cost you a couple of places on the grid. Now we focus on the race: I'm hoping to pick some places off at the start and race for points. That's the goal for tomorrow."

Sergio: "After missing the weigh bridge yesterday, I will have to start the race from the pit lane tomorrow. It's a big shame, but I'm determined to make up for the disappointment with a strong race. We have set up the car totally for the race so hopefully that will pay off. With a fresh power unit too, we will push to make the difference, fight hard and see what we can achieve."

Otmar Szafnauer: "Lance has been pretty comfortable with the car this weekend and progressed smoothly to Q2. He will start the race from P14 and, with a strong start, he has a good chance of scoring some points. The long run pace yesterday looked encouraging and there are a couple of good overtaking opportunities on this lap. He will be competitive in the race. With Sergio, we are obviously carrying the penalty from yesterday, which made qualifying a formality more than anything else. Knowing he will start from the pit lane, Sergio simply set a time to ensure he qualified for the race."