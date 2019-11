Perez to start from pitlane

Sergio Perez will start Sunday's United States Grand Prix from the pitlane after he failed to stop for weighing in FP2.

When requested to stop at the weighbridge at the end of FP2, the Mexican instead drove on and proceeded to do a pit stop where the car was worked on by lifting it as all four wheels were changed, in breach of Article 29.1 a) of the sporting regulations.

After viewing the relevant video evidence, and having heard from Perez and a team representative, the stewards ruled that the Mexican will start from the pitlane on Sunday, a mandatory penalty specified under the sporting regulations, the stewards noting that they had no discretion to impose an alternative penalty.

Pierre Gasly suffered the same penalty in Azerbaijan earlier this year when he also failed to stop at the weighbridge when requested.

Imagine the fans reaction had this happened seven days ago... in Mexico.

