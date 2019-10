Mexico GP: Qualifying team notes - Racing Point

Sergio: "I think that P11 is a great place to start my home race. Considering the pace that we've had this weekend, it's a result that gives us a good chance for tomorrow. We will have a free choice of tyres at the start so we can look at all the strategy options and choose the one that works best. Hopefully, that will give us the opportunity to score some important points. I want a good result tomorrow for the fans because they have given me a tremendous amount of support this week. They always make this event so special and the atmosphere is amazing around the whole circuit. I'm really looking forward to putting together a strong race."

Lance: "I am very disappointed. We had looked competitive, but we were quicker in final practice on a damp track than in qualifying, so we need to look into what happened and understand where we missed out. We made some changes to the set-up ahead of qualifying, but we didn't achieve the balance we wanted, which is why we were so far off the pace. I just didn't get the car switched on: I had no grip, no balance, so it was very frustrating. We have plenty of work to do now to recover tomorrow, but there is a long race ahead of us. Hopefully tomorrow will be a better day."

Otmar Szafnauer: "A very closely fought qualifying session today. Sergio will start from P11, which means he will be the first driver with a free choice of starting tyre. We need to make that count when we evaluate the strategy options this evening. Lance just missed out on progressing to Q2 and he will start from P16, also with a free tyre choice. He had a lock-up on his first run and wasn't as happy with the car compared to yesterday. Lance needs a good start tomorrow, which will give him a chance to score points. The indications from yesterday's long runs are that we have competitive race pace - certainly comparable to the teams we are fighting in the championship. I remain confident we can come away with points."