Russian GP: Qualifying - Times

28/09/2019

Full times from today's qualifying session for the VTB Russian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:31.628 142.769 mph
2 Hamilton Mercedes 1:32.030 0.402
3 Vettel Ferrari 1:32.053 0.425
4 Verstappen Red Bull 1:32.310 0.682
5 Bottas Mercedes 1:32.632 1.004
6 Sainz McLaren 1:33.222 1.594
7 Hulkenberg Renault 1:33.289 1.661
8 Norris McLaren 1:33.301 1.673
9 Grosjean Haas 1:33.517 1.889
10 Ricciardo Renault 1:33.661 2.033
11 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:33.950
12 Perez Racing Point 1:33.958
13 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:34.037
14 Magnussen Haas 1:34.082
15 Stroll Racing Point 1:34.233
16 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:34.840
17 Russell Williams 1:35.356
18 Kubica Williams 1:36.474
19 Albon Red Bull 1:39.197

