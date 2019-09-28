Sochi scraps slalom

Yesterday's practice sessions at Sochi saw a number of drivers confused by the slalom run-off introduced at Turn 2.

While some got it right, others got it hopelessly wrong, some missed it entirely and Sergio Perez simply ran over one of the marker boards.

Consequently, the idea has been dropped for the remainder of the weekend, with race director, Michael Masi informing the teams that "any driver who fails to negotiate Turn 2 by using the track, and who passes completely to the left of the first orange kerb element prior to the apex, must re-join the track by driving to the left of the white blocks and remaining to the left of the orange block in the run off" as opposed to re-joining the track by driving through the block three arrays of blocks in the run-off, to the left of the first (orange block), to the right of the second (white block), to the left of the third (orange block).