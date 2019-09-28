Site logo

Russian GP: Saturday Free - Times

28/09/2019

Full times from the final free practice session for the VTB Russian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:32.733 141.068 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 1:33.049 0.316
3 Hamilton Mercedes 1:33.129 0.396
4 Bottas Mercedes 1:33.354 0.621
5 Verstappen Red Bull 1:34.227 1.494
6 Grosjean Haas 1:34.308 1.575
7 Albon Red Bull 1:34.371 1.638
8 Hulkenberg Renault 1:34.421 1.688
9 Norris McLaren 1:34.527 1.794
10 Magnussen Haas 1:34.546 1.813
11 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:34.564 1.831
12 Ricciardo Renault 1:34.586 1.853
13 Sainz McLaren 1:34.607 1.874
14 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:34.766 2.033
15 Perez Racing Point 1:34.860 2.127
16 Stroll Racing Point 1:34.898 2.165
17 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:35.714 2.981
18 Russell Williams 1:36.011 3.278
19 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:36.081 3.348
20 Kubica Williams 1:36.942 4.209

