Site logo

Italian GP: Result

NEWS STORY
08/09/2019

Full result of the Gran Premio Heineken d'Italia.

Pos Driver Team Laps Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 53 1h 15:26.665
2 Bottas Mercedes 53 + 0:00.835
3 Hamilton Mercedes 53 + 0:35.199
4 Ricciardo Renault 53 + 0:45.515
5 Hulkenberg Renault 53 + 0:58.165
6 Albon Red Bull 53 + 0:59.315
7 Perez Racing Point 53 + 1:13.802
8 Verstappen Red Bull 53 + 1:14.492
9 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 52 + 1 Lap
10 Norris McLaren 52 + 1 Lap
11 Gasly Toro Rosso 52 + 1 Lap
12 Stroll Racing Point 52 + 1 Lap
13 Vettel Ferrari 52 + 1 Lap
14 Russell Williams 52 + 1 Lap
15 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 52 + 1 Lap
16 Grosjean Haas 52 + 1 Lap
17 Kubica Williams 52 + 2 Laps
Magnussen Haas 43 Retired
Kvyat Toro Rosso 29 Engine
Sainz McLaren 27 Loose Wheel

Fastest Lap: Hamilton (Mercedes) 1:21.779 (Lap 51)

LATEST NEWS

more news >

RELATED ARTICLES

LATEST IMAGES

galleries >
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images
  • Pitpass.com latest F1/Formula 1 images

POST A COMMENT

sign in

or Register for a Pitpass ID to have your say

Please note that all posts are reactively moderated and must adhere to the site's posting rules and etiquette.

Post your comment

post comment

READERS COMMENTS

 

No comments posted as yet, would you like to be the first to have your say?

Share this page

X

close

Copyright © Pitpass 2002 - 2019. All rights reserved.

about us  |  advertise  |  contact  |  privacy & security  |  rss  |  terms