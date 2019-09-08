Site logo

Italian GP: Starting Grid

08/09/2019

Amended starting grid for the Gran Premio Heineken d'Italia after penalties applied.

Pos Driver Team
1 Leclerc Ferrari
2 Hamilton Mercedes
3 Bottas Mercedes
4 Vettel Ferrari
5 Ricciardo Renault
6 Hulkenberg Renault
7 Sainz McLaren
8 Albon Red Bull
9 Stroll Racing Point
10 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo
11 Magnussen Haas
12 Kvyat Toro Rosso
13 Grosjean Haas
14 Russell Williams
15 Kubica Williams
16 Norris McLaren
17 Gasly Toro Rosso
18 Perez Racing Point
19 Verstappen Red Bull
PL Raikkonen Alfa Romeo

