No further action over Vettel leaving track

Monza stewards decide to take no further action after Sebastian Vettel appeared to exceed the track limits in Q3.

The Ferrari driver, who qualified fourth, was summoned by the stewards at the end of qualifying for an alleged breach of Article 27.3 of the sporting regulations in leaving the track at the Parabolica and thereby gaining a lasting advantage.

The stewards reviewed multiple camera angles, some of which appeared to show that the tyres were not in contact with the white line of the track edge, while other angles appeared to show that part of the front "wheel" (when viewed from above) may have been within the bounds of the white line.

In their opinion, this cast an element of doubt which is considered significant enough to give Vettel the "benefit of doubt".

Looking around social media, it appears that many race fans do not agree, and that Ferrari has been given the "benefit of doubt" all too often.