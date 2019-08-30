Site logo

Belgian GP: Friday Free 2 - Times

30/08/2019

Full times from today's second free practice session for the Johnnie Walker Belgian Grand Prix.

Pos Driver Team Time Gap
1 Leclerc Ferrari 1:44.123 150.475 mph
2 Vettel Ferrari 1:44.753 0.630
3 Bottas Mercedes 1:44.969 0.846
4 Hamilton Mercedes 1:45.015 0.892
5 Perez Racing Point 1:45.117 0.994
6 Verstappen Red Bull 1:45.394 1.271
7 Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 1:45.708 1.585
8 Stroll Racing Point 1:45.732 1.609
9 Ricciardo Renault 1:45.735 1.612
10 Albon Red Bull 1:45.771 1.648
11 Sainz McLaren 1:45.999 1.876
12 Grosjean Haas 1:46.120 1.997
13 Hulkenberg Renault 1:46.209 2.086
14 Kvyat Toro Rosso 1:46.214 2.091
15 Norris McLaren 1:46.258 2.135
16 Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo 1:46.328 2.205
17 Gasly Toro Rosso 1:46.374 2.251
18 Magnussen Haas 1:46.399 2.276
19 Russell Williams 1:47.887 3.764
20 Kubica Williams 1:48.331 4.208

